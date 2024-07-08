Harnessing the will and capability to make things here

Some state governments trashed local manufacturing and sent good jobs and rail manufacturing elsewhere. Comments by former Liberal premier Gladys Berejiklian show how wilfully ignorant the former government was about our national capability; "Australia and NSW are not good at building trains," Berejiklian said. "That's why we have to purchase them". And what became of the trains built overseas? They were over-budget, delivered late, and plagued with safety problems. The Coalition aren't new to these acts of national self-harm, like when they forced the auto industry overseas, or when the previous minister for defence diminished our shipbuilding capability by saying you couldn't trust Australians to "build a canoe".