Affordable luxury living with opulent inclusions in sought-after Merewether

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Enhanced by exceptional design and seamless integration, this brand brand new, luxury, low maintenance residence in Merewether represents the ultimate high-end easy-care home.
It delivers sought after features in a prime coastal city location that will appeal to a retired person, professional couple or family buyer.
Opulent inclusions throughout include dream kitchen, three exquisite bathrooms, a powder room, open plan living areas and an ultra-welcoming alfresco entertainment zone, enhanced by travertine tiles, an oasis of plants, and easy to manage, self-cleaning plunge pool.
The property boasts four spacious bedrooms, two being master suites, with one specifically positioned on ground level delivering a major benefit for buyers wanting to avoid stairs.
The upper level offers a second living area perfect for a media room, and an additional three bedrooms with another master featuring ensuite, walk-in robe and balcony enjoying a north western city view.
An impressive inclusion list will leave you wanting for virtually nothing.
Highlights include multi-zoned ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in robes, heated bathroom floors and towel rails, alarm and solar system.
A large high-set double garage with storage and separate laundry are other features, complemented by an impressive exposed aggregate driveway which provides parking for two cars.
The development is the brainchild of "Urban Fabric Group" in collaboration with ELK Designs and Newcastle Building and Construction, which also oversaw the completion of a neighbouring sister residence at 136 Morgan Street.
The property's central location in Merewether provides easy walking access to coffee shops, numerous family hotels and clubs, plus picturesque beaches and the convenience of Junction shopping, and access to the CBD is only a short drive.
"The home would be a perfect downsizer for someone already living in a larger high-end home, as the move would certainly not diminish the quality and finishes one was accustomed to," listing agent Anthony Merlo from Colliers Residential said.
"These properties deliver exceptional value for money, given current new home build costs that are expected to rise by some 30% over ensuing years.
"This would be the ideal time to secure a home such as this and deliver the perfect low maintenance home for a professional couple, family buyer, or retiree.
"This freestanding Torrens Title residence offers outstanding street presence, especial at night. An abundance of external garden and courtyard lighting illuminates the home like a Christmas tree, increasing its already striking street appeal."
