EPA fines two companies over breaches at city sites

Two companies have been fined $15,000 each for alleged pollution breaches at two Newcastle sites.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has fined Multiplex Constructions and Kooragang Bulk Facilities for alleged breaches of environment legislation.
The EPA said Multiplex was fined after a pollution control structure called a wet basin failed, causing sediment-laden water to leak from the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct site.
Wet basins prevent sentiment-filled water from entering the creeks and rivers, the EPA said.
NSW EPA director of operations David Gathercole said this was not the first time regulatory action had been taken against Multiplex's work at the hospital site.
He said Multiplex had received two penalty notices, one clean-up notice and one prevention notice during the project.
"This is a vital piece of infrastructure for the region, and we know the community would expect operations are undertaken in a manner that protects people and the environment," he said.
"Even more concerning is that Multiplex remained unaware of the situation until days after it occurred."
Kooragang Bulk Facilities was fined for water pollution after almost 2000 kilograms of alumina dust was released from a dedust hopper. Some of the dust entered and polluted the Hunter River.
The EPA alleged that the incident also caused air pollution around the Port of Newcastle.
They said the operator had also been issued a formal warning for not having appropriate operations and maintenance.
While the company acted quickly, the incident could have been avoided if better systems were in place, Mr Gathercole said.
"The two penalty notices are a reminder to all licensees in the Hunter about their environmental obligations," he said.
"Fortunately, in both instances there was no evidence of significant environmental harm, but we expect all pollution control devices to be operating effectively. If we find non-compliance, we will take action."
