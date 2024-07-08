Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who allegedly hospitalised police officer faces court

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 8 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toronto courthouse. File picture
Toronto courthouse. File picture

A man accused of injuring a police officer who was trying to arrest him at Lake Macquarie at the weekend remains behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.