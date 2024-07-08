Man who allegedly hospitalised police officer faces court

A man accused of injuring a police officer who was trying to arrest him at Lake Macquarie at the weekend remains behind bars.
Stephen McGuiness, 35, was allegedly armed with a 50cm-long knife with a ring holder and knuckle dusters when police forced their way into an Awaba Road home at Toronto in the early hours of Saturday - where Mr McGuiness and his co-accused Aden Temlet had allegedly barricaded themselves inside.
Police were called to the scene amid reports of an alleged domestic incident.
A leading senior constable was injured and required hospital treatment following the dramatic arrest, during which both men are accused of struggling against police.
The injured officer suffered cuts to his leg, hand and torso, while the other three officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said in a statement on Sunday.
Mr McGuiness did not apply for bail when he appeared before Magistrate Peter Barnett, SC, at Toronto Local Court on Monday.
He sat in the dock as Magistrate Barnett adjourned the matter to Newcastle Local Court on September 4.
Among the charges he faces are one count each of domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidating police, and wounding an officer in an attempt to avoid arrest.
Mr Temlet is expected to face Toronto Local Court on Tuesday.
Both men were refused bail in Newcastle Local Court on Sunday.
