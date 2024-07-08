'Keeping the fire burning': NAIDOC week kicks-off

Hundreds marched from Civic Park to the Foreshore Park on Monday morning to kick-off NAIDOC Week.
On July 8, crowds gathered at Civic Park for a flag raising ceremony and welcome to country before Awabakal Corporation's community day at the foreshore.
NAIDOC Week celebrates and recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Aunty Cheryl Smith has been marching since her family founded Awabakal (then Awabakal Newcastle Aboriginal Co-operative) in the 1970s.
She is from Wonnarua, Anaiwan, Kamilaroi nations on her dad's side and Gumbaynggirr, Bunjalung and Anaiwan nations on her mum's.
"It [NAIDOC Week] means a lot to me, I marched as a child and I still carry that torch today," she said.
"That flame, you know, is still burning from way back in the 70s"."
This year's NAIDOC week theme is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.
For Aunty Cheryl Smith this speaks to how much their movement and organisation has grown from a "small group of Aboriginal people who came together with a vision and dream".
"It's about fanning the flame, keeping the fire burning to where it is today, and we are so proud that it's breathing again"," she said.
Her mother, Gumbaynggirr, Bunjalung and Anaiwan woman Aunty Gloria Smith, has seen first-hand the rise in support for NAIDOC week.
"It is very strong, now more so than it ever was. We have thousands and thousands of people coming to our gatherings now," she said.
When she was 12 years old, Aunty Gloria Smith was taken from her home in Kempsey to work for a family in Dover Heights, Sydney.
"It was a part of a smokescreen put over some of elders eyes," her daughter, Aunty Cheryl Smith said.
Her sister visited her a few times, and on her last trip took her back with her to Kempsey, reuniting her with her parents.
Aunty Cheryl Smith said part of what made NAIDOC weeks so important was recognising the people who were taken away and those that fought for their collective rights.
"It is also for generations to come, and bringing in something good and different so those doors will open for more people," she said.
She said the week was also focused on sharing and bringing awareness about Aboriginal culture to the wider community.
"It is a celebration of all of us coming together," she said.
Worimi woman Lorraine Kelly attended Monday's march and she said NAIDOC week was a "beautiful time" where "unity is happening".
"NAIDOC Week means everything to the children because they deserve a good go, and a bright future of equality. And not feel like they are nothing because they ain't," she said.
