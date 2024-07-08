'Bittersweet move' as New Annual curator transitions into new role

MOVING on in a new role, curator and producer Adrian Burnett has labelled leaving his position with the New Annual Festival as "bittersweet".
Just days after launching the program for the fourth New Annual festival in Newcastle, Mr Burnett announced his plans to move on with Carriageworks, a post-industrial creative hub on the Eveleigh Railway Workshops site in Redfern.
Despite his transition on August 1, Mr Burnett will oversee the delivery of the festival which runs from September 27 to October 6.
"I'll be contracting back to the City of Newcastle on a part-tome basis to see the festival right through to the end," he said.
"I'll be working closely with the team and making sure there's continuity with our artistic programming, and also that really important connection with all the artists who are coming to the festival this year."
Mr Burnett said he personally emailed each of the artists attending this year's program and said he had a positive response to his new role as head of programming with Carriageworks.
"They're super supportive and excited for me. It's a really great opportunity," he said.
He joined New Annual in August 2021, curating his first festival in September 2022 and says it has been a privilege to work in the arts and cultural sector of Newcastle.
"I've loved it. It's such a passion project for me. It's such a privilege," he said.
"I've always worked in arts and culture and worked with artists and I've also been an artist myself - I'm deeply passionate about it."
"It's been fantastic working with the city having their support and I think it can be underestimated how transformational an arts and cultural festival like this can be."
Mr Burnett welcomed the five-year commitment to New Annual by City of Newcastle and is confident for whoever steps into his shoes next.
"I feel confident that when they recruit for the role, it will attract a lot of interest in the industry. That commitment for the city gives people confidence, the artists - both locally and nationally - and also the industry," he said.
He is excited for his new direction in Sydney but says he will remain connected to New Annual in some capacity.
"[New role] it's really exciting, but bittersweet as well - having to leave New Annual behind - but I will certainly stay very connected with it," he said.
