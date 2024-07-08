Knights to rely on backline rookies in absence of Origin stars

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien will have to cobble together a makeshift backline in the absence of four regulars for Sunday's clash with Manly at Brookvale.
Unaffected by representative absentees for this year's first two State of Origin games, Newcastle have lost skipper Kalyn Ponga and centres Bradman Best and Dane Gagai for the series decider, to be played at Suncorp Stadium on July 17.
In addition, experienced utility back Enari Tuala would appear in serious doubt after limping off with a calf injury in the 47th minute of Sunday's 16-12 win against the Raiders in Canberra.
Between them, those four players have appeared in more than 600 NRL games.
In their absence, halfback Jackson Hastings - who will play his 100th top-grade game on Sunday - and winger Greg Marzhew (60 games) will be far and away the most senior members of Newcastle's new-look backline.
Versatile Dylan Lucas is likely to fill one centre position, while 21-year-old Krystian Mapapalangi is expected to be on the opposite edge.
Cessnock product Fletcher Sharpe is the logical candidate to replace Ponga at fullback. Both Mapapalangi and Sharpe have four NRL games to their name.
Off-season signing Thomas Jenkins, who made five first-grade appearances earlier in the season, would appear in line for a recall on the wing.
Manly have their own backline issues, in particular the absence of champion skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, who will lead Queensland in Origin III.
Flying fullback Tolu Koula has also been ruled out for up to a month after suffering a knee injury in last week's win against North Queensland.
Koula's unavailability means that Manly talisman Tom Trbojevic might return to the custodian role, having played centre against the Cowboys in his return from a hamstring injury.
Manly's other option at the back could be exciting teenager Lehi Hopoate.
