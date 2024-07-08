Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bradman Best insists he'll be fit to play in Origin decider

By Jasper Bruce
July 8 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best scored two tries on his Origin debut. Picture Getty Images
Bradman Best scored two tries on his Origin debut. Picture Getty Images

Bradman Best insists he will be fit for the State of Origin decider despite requiring scans on a sore hamstring during the first day of NSW camp.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.