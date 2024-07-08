Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Breaking

Planning commission approves Eagleton rock quarry

Updated July 8 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the Eagleton quarry site.
Part of the Eagleton quarry site.

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has approved a new rock quarry at Eagleton, north of Raymond Terrace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.