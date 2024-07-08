Planning commission approves Eagleton rock quarry

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has approved a new rock quarry at Eagleton, north of Raymond Terrace.
Eagleton Rock Syndicate Pty Ltd proposed the quarry in 2017 to extract, process and transport up to 600,000 tonnes per annum of hard rock material over 30 years.
Nathan Tinkler-backed Castle Quarry Products first proposed a quarry on the site in 2012 before the project was taken over by a new syndicate including prominent accountant Chris Sneddon and former Castle Quarry Products development manager Murray Towndrow.
The IPC found the proposed site was "suitable for a hard rock quarry given its hard rock resources, topography, avoidance of major environmental constraints and access to the regional road network".
The commission acknowledged the concerns raised by nearby residents and found the impacts of the Barleigh Ranch Way development could be mitigated through strict conditions of consent.
The conditions include noise, blasting and air-quality criteria and a "biodiversity stewardship site" covering an area of 60.83 hectares of land within the proponent's land holding adjoining the southern and eastern portions of the site.
The quarry is inside the Grahamstown Dam drinking water catchment and Port Stephens Council area.
