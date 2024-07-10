'We like to win things': Maitland eye more silverware at NNSWF State Cup

Maitland are the joint NPLW Northern NSW pace-setters and have already secured the Charity Shield and League Cup.
Now, the Magpies are eyeing another State Cup crown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility this weekend.
Maitland are the State Cup defending champions after beating Charlestown Azzurri 2-0 in last year's final and are the only club to have won the tournament twice since its inception in 2017.
The tournament kicks off Friday night and will be contested by 20 teams, including the eight NPLW clubs and a NNSW Football Indigenous side led by 11-times-capped Matilda Gema Simon.
"We'll approach it like we've done all the years that I've been involved in it," Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton said.
"We'll take a squad that's got a mix of youth and experience and we'll be there to do the best that we can do.
"It's an enjoyable weekend. It's a weekend for some of the younger players to put their cases forward as well for next season and beyond.
"We like to win things and we like to keep winning games, so we'll be there to take it seriously. But, we'll also have one eye on that we play Olympic the week after and how we manage our squad so that we turn up for that game in good condition as well."
Maitland have been drawn into Group C with NPLW side Adamstown plus community teams Hamilton Azzurri, University of Newcastle and Old Bar and and open their State Cup defence against Rosebud on Friday night.
They were scheduled to play Azzurri in NPLW at Lisle Carr Oval on Tuesday night but the rescheduled match was postponed due to a wet ground.
The Magpies have lost just two games in NPLW this campaign to be joint leaders with Newcastle Olympic on 36 points, six points clear of third-placed Broadmeadow (30) and seven points ahead of Azzurri (29) in fourth.
They have a game in hand over Olympic and the two sides are set for an important showdown at Cooks Square Park on July 20 which could a bearing on the NPLW premiership.
"We're travelling really well and I think we've still got a few things that we can achieve and I know the players are in a good mood," Hamilton said.
"We've got lots of competition for places, which is keeping people on their toes, but there's a really good camaraderie amongst the group too.
"There's obviously still a long way to go but we're really happy with where we are and if you said we'd be where we are at this point, we would have taken it for sure."
NNSWF Women's State Cup
(At Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility, July 12-14)
Group A: Warners Bay, Olympic, Cooks Hill, Norths United, Raymond Terrace; Group B: Tilligerry United, Lochinvar, Broadmeadow, Mid Coast, Lake Cathie; Group C: Maitland, Adamstown, Hamilton Azzurri, University of Newcastle, Old Bar; Group D: NNSWF Indigenous, Tenambit, New Lambton, Azzurri, Kempsey.
