'Ramp up preparations': how bird flu can hit the Hunter

Search efforts are expected to continue this morning in a bid to find missing boater Luke Smith, 23. Anna Falkenmire reports Mr Smith hasn't been seen since he and three mates were thrown into Swansea Channel about 8pm on Saturday.
Big egg producers in our region have "tens of thousands of chooks", but so far the region's poultry industry has evaded an outbreak of bird flu that has supermarkets running low on eggs. Damon Cronshaw reports that the region's producers are on edge in what the state government has branded an emergency situation.
The true cost of Cessnock City Council's 10-year legal fight over its airport lease agreement has been revealed. Gabriel Fowler reports that documents obtained by the Newcastle Herald show the saga has cost ratepayers $7.4 million so far, a number that's expected to grow.
A Hunter Valley real estate agent has been convicted of the fraudulent conversion of more than $900,000 in trust account funds after a NSW Fair Trading investigation landed her in court. Madeline Link reports a NSW Fair Trading investigation found the agent had fraudulently converted $940,280 in trust money and did not keep $280,597 in a trust account.
In sport, rookies are expected to slot in for the Knights as the side loses three members of its backline. Robert Dillon reports experienced utility back Enari Tuala would appear in serious doubt to compound Newcastle's selection headaches.
Have a great day, and hopefully you can avoid some of that rain in the forecast.
Matt Carr, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.