Best buddies to help lead Australian charge at Touch World Cup

JESS Potts and Rachel Jeffs have been best buddies for 20 years.
They live around the corner from each other in Valentine. They went to the same primary school and were inseparable in high school.
The dynamic duo also started playing touch at the same time.
Now, the 25-year-old's will represent Australia at the Touch World Cup together.
Jeff's is in the Australian open women's team and Potts will be chasing glory in the open mixed.
The girls are among four Newcastle players alongside Jack Edwards (open men) and Daniel Langbridge (open men) competing in the elite division in Nottingham from July 15-21.
"We have been best friends for over 20 years now," Potts said. "Our parents played touch and naturally we got into it. We kept at it and progressed to rep teams. Now we are playing for Australia. It is crazy."
Both were part of the Australian team which won the under-20s World Cup in Malaysia in 2019, but this is their first time in the elite divisions.
As well as touch, they also play rugby league together for Lakes United.
In touch, Potts is a link player and Jeffs plays in the middle.
"My fitness helps me the most," Potts said. "I'm a worker and try to do the little things right to help team. Defend hard, attack hard."
Langbridge, from Doyalson, and is a two-time Newcastle Rugby League premiership winner with the Maitland Pickers. He will team up with Potts in the mixed team.
There are a record 28 countries competing in the elite mixed division.
Australia are the defending champions.
"It is hard to know what the opposition will be like," Potts said. "We only get to play international touch in the Trans Tasman series. Japan were added to it last year but we don't have an opportunity to play other international countries."
Edwards, 29. is from Maitland and hails from a basketball background. He made his Australian debut against New Zealand in the Trans Tasman series last year.
"I grew up playing basketball and touch," he said. I played for the Mustangs in the NBL1 East competition, but got better opportunities with Touch Footy. That is the focus now."
Australian have won 10 straight World Cups in the open men, but Edwards, who plays as a link, said he didn't feel pressure of expectation.
"We have trained pretty hard," he said. 'There is no pressure, we just do what we can out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.