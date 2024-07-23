Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The hunger games: can the Knights do it again?

By Renee Valentine
July 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights assistant coach Bec Young with head coach Ben Jeffries. Pictures by Marina Neil
Knights assistant coach Bec Young with head coach Ben Jeffries. Pictures by Marina Neil

As the Newcastle Knights prepare to launch their fourth NRLW season against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night, the big question is: can they continue their dominance with a third straight premiership?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.