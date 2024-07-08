Man charged over alleged possession of thousands of child abuse files

A man has been arrested in Mayfield, accused of allegedly possessing thousands of digital files containing child abuse material.
The 36-year-old Central Coast man will face Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday on seven counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material.
It came after police from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad Child Internet Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into the man, under Strike Force Glandore, earlier this month.
Investigators searched a home at Hamlyn Terrace, on the Central Coast, just before 7am on Monday, where they allegedly seized a mobile phone for forensic examination.
The 36-year-old was arrested in a Mayfield business precinct a short time later.
He was refused bail by police.
Investigators will allege in court the man was in possession of several thousand images and videos of child abuse material.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday Strike Force Glandore's investigations were ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.