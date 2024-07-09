Already jammed precinct needs car parks

Katrina O'Brien's letter ("Crowds are chaotic enough near the stadium", Herald, 5/7) describes the traffic and parking chaos residents and patrons experience around McDonald Jones Stadium.
City of Newcastle (CN) has approved a development application (DA) for five annual non-sporting events at McDonald Jones Stadium. Alarmingly, a current application seeks an increase to 15 events.
So, 25,000 to 30,000 patrons every three weeks in addition to rugby league and soccer games, and another 22,000 a week for basketballers. Where's the parking? In our residential streets, with multiple road closures every day of these events.
The traffic report in this modified DA cites the likelihood of overcrowding on roads as moderate; risk of accident/injury to cyclists, vehicles or pedestrians as moderate; and traffic jams in surrounding areas as minor. This isn't fanciful. It's grossly underestimated and alarming.
CN approves commercial developments that require almost all parking in residential streets. Broadmeadow precinct, Hunter Park and basketball stadium plans show almost no parking. CN talks fancifully of improved rail, bus and tram networks while stating in the Broadmeadow Place Strategy "private vehicles remain the most common mode of transport in Newcastle LGA".
Raised roads, Styx Creek beautification and flood mitigation aside, surely the basketball stadium and a multi-level car park must be included in the Hunter Park plan.
Why doesn't David Littleproud do his homework in order to promote his risky, expensive nuclear reactors? I refer to his interview on Nine's Weekend Today on Sunday July 7, where he made the utterly false claim that Australia has "had nuclear energy for 60 years".
Presumably he was alluding to the Lucas Heights nuclear reactor, ie: the HIFAR 10 MW reactor that operated from 1958 to 2007, and the OPAL 20 MW reactor currently in place. Neither of these two research micro reactors has ever powered a steam turbine or generated any "nuclear energy".
In fact, Australia's Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation website reveals that "the purpose of HIFAR was to produce neutrons for the production of nuclear medicine and for scientific use."
The current OPAL micro reactors are for "making radiopharmaceutical and radioisotope production, irradiation services and neutron beam research".
How can anyone believe Littleproud when he has misconstrued the most basic historical facts about Australia's energy technology?
After reading the contribution "Hard to keep minding my business" (Herald, 5/7), I would be interested to know Steve Barnett's opinion of the GST.
This tax is an added, ever increasing, incremental impost on everything but fresh, unprocessed food.
If Mr Barnett's business is hurting, imagine how pensioners, students and self-funded retirees are managing. In addition, no claim-backs, no instant asset write-offs, and no stage 3 tax cuts for those taxpayers.
There is a direct relationship, worldwide, between the size of inflation and the percentage rate of a nation's value added taxation.
In other words, the higher the rate, the higher the inflation.
I am at a loss to understand why Dodgy Donald and Geriatric Joe would want to keep working in such a stressful job as US President in their advanced ages.
It can't possibly be because they need the money.
In Sleepy Joe's case he must be considered a real threat, not only to America, but the rest of the world in relation to making decisions. He can't even stay awake or speak coherently in a debate.
Surely there must be younger, less-tainted, and more honourable candidates available?
If not, boy is the world in trouble.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission concludes that gas shortages will emerge by 2027, however, importing gas may help to address supply gaps.
A warning of a gas shortfall also was issued last month by the Australian Energy Market Operator, which said that supply in the east coast system may be inadequate to meet demand until the end of September 2024.
Considering Australia was the largest LNG exporter in the world in 2021, it is quite a governmental achievement to have gas domestic shortages in less than three years to such an extent that we have to import gas.
To all the Queenslanders living in NSW, it's getting cold so make sure you wear a belt for Origin 3 as NSW is going to pull your pants down. Bradman is the Best.
Come on Ian McKenzie ("Big picture goes beyond protest inconvenience", Letters, 6/7), let's get this into perspective. The 'Blockhead Australia' protesters are criminals under our laws and deserve to be punished as such. If these attention-seekers are passionate and make personal sacrifices like you say, let's see them make the sacrifice of going to India to protest outside the Taj Mahal, or Tiananmen Square in China, countries that contribute the most emissions. Let's see how that goes, I'm guessing they'll only need a one-way ticket.
Finally there is a magistrate who has handed out a jail term to one of the 30 people, most from out of this area, who disrupted local passenger trains and coal movement; three months behind bars. All previous offenders have received soft fines with no criminal conviction. A step in the right direction.
Most of these 'Blockhead' Australia protesters are from interstate. Adelaide to Newcastle and back is a long way on a donkey.
Peter Dutton's criticism of Labor's selection of Fatima Payman is hypocritical given his party chose Gladys Liu, who had connections to the Chinese Communist Party. Short memory.
So one Liberal minister reckons we can't build canoes, the other Liberal premier reckons we can't build trains. Figure that one.
If anyone still shops at Woolworths after they wouldn't sell the Aussie flag for Australia Day, they will be ecstatic to know that the retailer is selling the flags for the Olympic Games. It appears Woolworths may have learnt the lesson of "go woke go broke".
