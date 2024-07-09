Already jammed precinct needs car parks

Come on Ian McKenzie ("Big picture goes beyond protest inconvenience", Letters, 6/7), let's get this into perspective. The 'Blockhead Australia' protesters are criminals under our laws and deserve to be punished as such. If these attention-seekers are passionate and make personal sacrifices like you say, let's see them make the sacrifice of going to India to protest outside the Taj Mahal, or Tiananmen Square in China, countries that contribute the most emissions. Let's see how that goes, I'm guessing they'll only need a one-way ticket.