Midfielder banned for six games in blow to Jaffas' premiership defence

REECE Papas will not be available for the Lambton Jaffas until the NNSW NPL final series after the midfielder received a six-match suspension for comments towards a match official.
Papas was given a red card after an exchange with an assistant referee in the 50th minute of the Jaffas' 6-0 loss to Broadmeadow on Saturday.
The player reacted after an attempted tackle by a Magic player near the Eastern touchline at Edden Oval.
The Jaffas, who sit in first place on 43 points, have six regular season games remaining.
It is unclear if Jaffas intend to appeal against the penalty.
** Newcastle Olympic coach Paul De Vitis expects the Jaffas to 'come out firing' in their catch-up match at Darling Street Oval.
Back-to-back wins over Lake Macquarie (4-1) and Azzurri (2-1) have propelled Olympic to fifth spot on 26 points.
"Lambton's loss to Magic was their first loss in 27 games. It will be interesting to see how they bounce back," DeVitis said. "They are the top team and we expect them to come out firing.
"Now that [second-placed] Magic have closed the gap, it is an important game for them as well."
Olympic's purple patch has coincided with the arrival for former Newcastle Jet Jason Hoffman to lead the line.
"We had two wins in the space of four days, and we scored some goals," DeVitis said. "That has been our big issue this season.
"Now we have scored a few, momentum is high and players have more confidence in front of goal.
"Having Hoff there has taken the pressure of other players. They are not as stressed. He takes responsibility off their shoulders."
** New Lambton are holding a 50-year reunion for the champion 1974 team at the Alder Park Sports Club on Friday July 26. Contact the club for tickets.
