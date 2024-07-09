Nurse highlights irreplaceable skills in healthcare industry, urging others

A YOUNG nurse is encouraging others to pursue a career in the healthcare sector to "future-proof" their employment.
Cameron Park's Matilda Strickland, 23, works in the NICU at John Hunter Hospital and says nurses can never be replaced by emerging technology.
"Healthcare is the most important industry of the future because nothing can ever replace the skills and care delivered by a qualified nurse," she said.
Employment in the Health Care and Social Assistance industry is projected to grow by 15.8 per cent by 2026 - a growth rate higher than the national average.
Projections by Jobs and Skills Australia show the care and support economy is expected to grow by 22 per cent within the next 10 years.
Ms Strickland said working in healthcare was hard but rewarding and was "one of the best things she's ever done".
"I love working in the NICU and in paediatrics. I'm very fortunate to be part of people's lives and use my skills to help them at what is such a vulnerable time for families," she said.
Ms Strickland embarked on her nursing career as a school-based trainee before continuing with a Diploma of Nursing with TAFE NSW and completing a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Newcastle.
"I gained the technical knowledge and experience, which not only built my professional confidence but also helped me to grow as a person," she said.
"Starting as a school-based trainee was a challenge, but the experience has made me the nurse and the person I am today."
University of Newcastle pro vice-chancellor College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing, Liz Sullivan said enrolments in the Bachelor of Nursing degree were steadily building towards pre-COVID numbers.
"Early indications show positive signs of growth continuing into next year," she said.
Healthcare demand continues to grow across the state with investment in public health, continuous demand generated by the National Disability Insurance Scheme, and Australia's ageing population.
"We know that encouraging students in our region to study nursing can be really important as many of our students will often look to work in our regions after they finish their degrees, providing a critical boost to the workforce," Professor Sullivan said.
TAFE NSW chief delivery officer Janet Schorer said TAFE NSW was committed to delivering a pipeline of skilled workers, such as Ms Strickland, to meet the growing demand in the Hunter region.
"Matilda is an example of the high-quality graduates TAFE NSW is training to meet skills demand now and into the future," she said.
According to ABS census data, Healthcare and Social Assistance employs more people in Newcastle, than any other industry sector, growing from 13,411 people employed in 2016 to 17,726 in 2021.
A Bachelor of Nursing degree costs about $16,400 and in a move to provide financial relief, the state government has committed to making healthcare degrees more affordable.
"For each of our nursing students, this is an important investment which will reap benefits for a lifetime," Professor Sullivan said.
Students enrolled in healthcare degrees in NSW can apply for up to $12,000 in government support as long as they spend five years working in the state's public health system to combat staff shortages.
From July 2025 student nurses, teachers and social workers will be paid a $319.50 payment per week during their compulsory work placements as part of their degrees.
"We welcome the government's announcement to offer commonwealth prac payments in an essential degree such as nursing, which will help to ease the financial pressure students are facing while undertaking their studies," Professor Sullivan said.
