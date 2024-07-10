'Organised criminal networks': drug war continues as ice, cocaine use spike

Wastewater drug monitoring shows methylamphetamine use in regional areas including the Hunter hit the highest levels since the pandemic, a national crime report says.
The drug, known as ice in crystalline form or speed in powder form, rose by about 46 per cent in regional areas in a year for doses per 1000 people each day.
The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) report said Australia had the "second highest methylamphetamine consumption per capita compared with 29 other countries".
The latest NSW crime data shows offences in Newcastle for use/possess amphetamines spiked by 37 per cent to 262 in the year to March - the sixth highest in the state.
Offences for dealing/trafficking amphetamines in Lake Macquarie rose from 14 to 251 in a year - the second highest in the state behind Central Coast.
Social Futures mental health and wellbeing general manager Simone Silberberg said she was not surprised about the ice use.
"It's confirmation of other sources of information," Ms Silberberg said.
She said the Social Futures drug and alcohol support service, called The Bridge, will launch in the Hunter Valley on Thursday to treat addiction to ice and other substances.
The $4 million service will support people to "reduce the harm" from their use.
"Usually people with alcohol and other drug issues have a range of complexities in their lives - housing, finance, family issues," she said.
"We provide a holistic psychosocial support service for that."
The ACIC data, collected in December last year, also showed cocaine use soared by about 215 per cent in the regions in a year.
However, there were only 28 offences for use/possess cocaine in the Hunter in the year to March, compared to 612 for amphetamines, NSW crime data shows.
The ACIC report was based on 55 wastewater sites.
ACIC declined to reveal the locations due to "wastewater analysis conventions, the terms of the contract and to protect the integrity" of the program.
The report said use of nicotine, methylamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl and cannabis was more prevalent in regions than capital cities.
And use of alcohol, cocaine, MDMA, heroin and ketamine was more prevalent in capital cities than regions.
There was record nicotine use in regional areas, with daily use rising by about 30 per cent in a year amid the vaping epidemic.
Cannabis use was stable in the regions across the year, while alcohol use rose by about 8 per cent.
ACIC CEO Heather Cook said the data was "a stark reminder of the persistent and evolving challenge of drug use and its implications for public health and safety".
As the drug war continues, ACIC was "committed to working with domestic and international law enforcement ... to disrupt and dismantle serious organised criminal networks".
Family Drug Support CEO Tony Trimingham said "prohibition has really never worked".
"I've been an advocate for drug law reform for more than 20 years," said Mr Trimingham, whose son Damien died of a heroin overdose at age 22.
"I'm not in favour of legalisation, but I think a regulated supply would mean the majority of people dependent on drugs would be safer."
He said this position came from "families who have lost people and are afraid of losing people".
"They don't want that risk of death and overdose."
For help, contact Family Drug Support's 24-7 helpline on 1300 368 186, the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015, or visit counsellingonline.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.