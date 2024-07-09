Maitland dad wins $6.6 million but will still 'wake and up go to work'

An East Maitland dad has struck a $6.6 million Keno win, but plans to keep the 9-to-5 grind alive
Despite winning the life-changing amount of money, the newly-minted millionaire said he loved his job and would "continue to wake up and go to work".
"It's unbelievable - I definitely kept checking the ticket and results to see if it was real. Winning six million dollars doesn't happen every day," he said.
"It's a dream come true. I have no idea what I'll do with the prize. There are six million things that I could do but I need to have a think.
"I really love my job and I've been doing it for a long time, so I'll probably continue to work."
The man purchased the winning entry at East Maitland Bowling Club on Monday
"I've played Keno a few times, I always just let the terminal choose random numbers for me," he said.
"I've let my daughters know and they're over the moon. They don't live nearby, so I might go and surprise them and we can all celebrate together."
Last year, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated 67 million wins collectively, worth more than $1 billion.
During this time, Keno crowned 21 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $51.5 million. Eleven of these major winners were from NSW and the ACT, including a Shelly Beach dad who scored a $5.92 million windfall.
