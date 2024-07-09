Captain hangs up the helmet after almost 50 years fighting fires

After almost half a century of service, Fire and Rescue firefighter Malcolm Smith has decided to hang up the helmet.
The Salamander Bay captain 45 years of fighting fires was recognised at Nelsons Bay Golf Club, where he and his crew battled an overnight inferno in 2015.
Within the walls of the refurbished club, the retiring captain was presented with his certificate of service by FRNSW deputy commissioner Paul McGuiggan.
Mr Smith said although the job had changed a lot over the years, one thing that had remained unchanged was the pride he felt to be a firefighter.
"When I started 45 years ago, we basically responded to bushfires, house and structure fires, and the odd car accident," he said.
"Now, we respond to so much more - from rescue incidents to HAZMAT, assisting ambulances. We've even had to rescue reptiles from home.
"The job has become quite broad compared to what it was when I started out."
After dedicating much of his life to helping his community on their toughest days, Mr Smith is looking forward to spending more time with his 10 grandchildren, travelling and pursuing his love of motorsports.
Mr McGuiggan said it was "bittersweet to be losing such a great leader".
"Malcolm joined our ranks in 1979, right on the cusp of technological advancements such as breathing apparatus, radio communications, safer uniforms and mobile phones - he's seen it all," he said.
"Malcolm has become a mentor to those around him, with many learning from his extensive operational experience."
