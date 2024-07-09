Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Captain hangs up the helmet after almost 50 years fighting fires

By Newsroom
Updated July 9 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Malcolm Smith celebrated his retirement at the Nelsons Bay Golf Club, where he fought a massive fire almost a decade ago. Picture supplied by FRNSW
Captain Malcolm Smith celebrated his retirement at the Nelsons Bay Golf Club, where he fought a massive fire almost a decade ago. Picture supplied by FRNSW

After almost half a century of service, Fire and Rescue firefighter Malcolm Smith has decided to hang up the helmet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.