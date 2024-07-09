Council takes next step towards new Blackbutt Reserve cafe

Newcastle council has lodged an application to fit out the new Blackbutt Reserve cafe.
The council obtained development approval for the building last year and started construction in March with a view to opening the cafe by Christmas.
The council development application to fit out part of the building as a cafe proposes opening hours of 6am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and 6am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
The $3 million building includes an education and event space and an undercover dining and seating area.
The cafe is the last project in the council's 10-year master plan for the Carnley Avenue nature reserve, which attracts about 150,000 people a year.
The council awarded the construction tender to local building company Kingston Building.
The council will call for expressions of interest for a business to run the kiosk.
