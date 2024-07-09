Developer eyes rural land at Wyee for future shopping centre

PLANS for a shopping centre on two rural lots at Wyee are a step closer to reality as Lake Macquarie council moves to rezone the site.
The proponent plans to lodge a future development application to build a shopping centre, including a full-line supermarket, speciality retail, commercial spaces and parking if a gateway determination to rezone the land is approved.
Not everyone is in favour of the proposal, which drew an objection from Shoey's Pty Ltd director Chris Kloster, which owns the other two shopping centres at Wyee.
In his submission, Mr Kloster said the town was only now growing to be able to support existing retail businesses.
"In our opinion as developers of retail centres, the existing facilities will meet the needs of the existing and projected population without the need for further facilities and certainly not the scale proposed," he said.
"The result of the development of such a facility would be a considerable over-supply of retail space.
"Either the new or existing centres, or both, would fail. There is no community benefit in this outcome."
The 1.4 hectare site at 106 Wyee Road and 1496 Hue Hue Road is home to two single-storey dwellings.
The site sits across the road from homes. It is about 300m from the existing shops and a kilometre from the train station.
Brad Bentley also objected to the proposal, arguing a shopping centre would be out of character with the area and cause traffic issues.
"You already have a huge traffic and parking problem every morning and afternoon but your rezoning proposal would like to ignore that fact and just go ahead and build a giant supermarket that nobody wants right next to it and pretend that there won't be a problem," he said.
"Here's an idea, go build your unwanted shopping centre in the new massive-sized commercial estates that are being built off Mandalong Road, is that not what these developments are for? To allow businesses to locate and operate large scale undertakings that do not have adverse impacts on rural and residential areas?"
On Monday night, Lake Macquarie council voted to request a gateway determination to rezone the land.
A development application for a shopping centre has not been submitted at this stage and rezoning approval does not permit a shopping centre on the site.
A planning proposal for the site said Wyee was headed for significant population growth. It argues a retail opportunity analysis shows the existing retail and commercial offerings in Wyee are not sufficient to support the future population.
A housing development called Radcliffe Estate is expected to see 850 new homes built southwest of the site.
The shopping centre could include a pharmacy, cafes, take-away and speciality shops, hairdressers and childcare or a medical centre.
An economic assessment submitted with the proposal estimates has the potential to generate $70.7 million in economic output, create 290 direct jobs and a further 66 jobs for the local community.
Dantia, Lake Macquarie council's economic development company, wrote a letter in support of the proposal.
Former Dantia chief executive Josh Sattler said that the project's potential to generate economic growth and create numerous job opportunities was "commendable".
If the state government approves rezoning the site, the proposal will go on public exhibition.
The Newcastle Herald has attempted to contact the proponent.
