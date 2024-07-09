Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Promising defender signs new deal with Newcastle Jets

Ben Drzyzga
By Ben Drzyzga
Updated July 9 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Promising defender Caludia Cicco has signed a two-year deal with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Promising defender Caludia Cicco has signed a two-year deal with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Jets women's side have added a crucial piece to the roster with the re-signing of Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco on a two-year deal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Drzyzga

Ben Drzyzga

Newcastle Herald Print Producer

Newcastle Herald print producer.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.