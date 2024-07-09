Promising defender signs new deal with Newcastle Jets

THE Newcastle Jets women's side have added a crucial piece to the roster with the re-signing of Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco on a two-year deal.
The 19-year-old was one of the Jets' best in their drive to the finals before her season was cut short by a foot injury.
She made 18 appearances and was part of the Young Matldas squad for the under-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.
"Re-signing Claudia was a key goal of mine in order to continue what we have been building from last season," coach Ryan Campbell said in a statement. "Her pace and defensive ability are second to none and she is developing nicely as an attacking fullback."
From Sydney, Cicco joined the Jets after a season in Wellington.
"I'm really excited and grateful to re-sign with the Jets," she said. "I love Newcastle and am looking forward to the growth of the club. I can't wait to get back into training, to improve each day under Ryan Campbell's guidance. Newcastle has become my home away from home and I love playing for our passionate fans."
Cicco joins Cassidy Davis, Melina Ayres, Sarina Bolden, Lauren Allan and Emma Dundas on the roster.
