Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth's Kiwi duo face stern test against Azzurri veterans

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 9 2024 - 7:49pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgeworth midfielder Seth Clark breaks free from a defender. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Edgeworth midfielder Seth Clark breaks free from a defender. Picture Sproule Sports Focus

EDGEWORTH'S Kiwi attackers Seth Clark and Ryan Feutz have made no secret of their desire to play in the A-League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.