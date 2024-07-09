Edgeworth's Kiwi keen to produce A-game against veteran Azzurri defenders

EDGEWORTH'S Kiwi attackers Seth Clark and Ryan Feutz have made no secret of their desire to play in the A-League.
The in-form duo will get a gauge of exactly where their games are at against two former A-League defenders on Wednesday night.
The third-placed Eagles take on Charlestown Azzurri in a pivotal catch-up match at Lisle Carr Oval.
At the heart of Azzurri's defence are former Jets captain Nigel Boogaard and 100-game national league veteran Taylor Regan.
"Seth has been killing it," Edgeworth coach Peter Mcguinness said. "He has scored nine goals and assisted about 10. He is a really good kid, had a great attitude and trains the house down.
"He is very good on the ball, beats players easily and can shoot with both feet.
"Ryan came in during the [signing] window. He has scored something like seven goals in five games. He has scored two hat-tricks in the Australia Cup.
"He can play with his back to goal but loves getting in behind as well."
The last of Boogaard's 275 A-League games was in 2021. Taylor finished at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
"It will be a good challenge for Seth and Ryan," Mcguinness said. "Nigel and Taylor maybe in the twilight of their careers, but they are both very smart players."
Edgeworth sit in third on 29 points, one point above Azzurri, and are coming off a 1-0 win over Braodmeadow a week ago. Their match with New Lambton on Saturday was postponed.
"Azzurri will be tough. They are a very experienced side and a big side," McGuinness said. "You have to be up for the physical challenge with them. make sure you are competitive with your intensity.
"Football-wise we are improving and are a challenge to any teams. It depends what the surface is like and how much football you can play."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.