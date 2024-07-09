Newcastle Herald
Man faces court for allegedly throwing knife at eye

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 9 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 3:15pm
Ben Renyard, 36, has been charged with allegedly seriously injuring a man's eye with a knife.
A man who allegedly threw a knife at another man near Maitland, seriously injuring his eye, will face court again in September.

