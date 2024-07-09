Man faces court for allegedly throwing knife at eye

A man who allegedly threw a knife at another man near Maitland, seriously injuring his eye, will face court again in September.
Ben Renyard, 36, is accused of throwing the blade at the man's head at a business on George Street, Morpeth, during an altercation on Wednesday, July 3.
Police said the man suffered a serious eye injury and was treated at John Hunter Hospital.
Mr Renyard was arrested on Friday, July 5, and charged with reckless wounding, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was not required to enter any pleas when he faced Newcastle Local Court via video link from jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Renyard remains behind bars over an unrelated matter, the court heard.
He will face the wounding charges in court again on September 4.
