'I'd never bet against him': Knights coach on Ponga's pending Origin return

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has backed Kalyn Ponga to shine whatever role he plays upon returning to State of Origin, allaying any potential concerns relating to the star's recent comeback and history of head knocks.
Ponga was named on Queensland's bench for next week's decider against NSW in Brisbane, having successfully completed his first game in almost three months.
"I'd never bet against him, I know what he's capable of," O'Brien said on Tuesday.
Ponga's appearance in Newcastle's gritty 16-12 win over hosts Canberra on Sunday was enough to get the nod from Maroons mentor Billy Slater.
Reece Walsh remains at fullback for the two-time defending champions but Slater found room for last year's Dally M medallist, who hasn't been inside the Origin cauldron since 2022.
"In terms of how Queensland will use him, I'm not too sure," O'Brien said.
"I know that's he played that bench role in the past and come on and made a fairly decent contribution.
"Billy and Kalyn will clear that role up, but I don't have any concerns. I know that he will go out and play well."
Ponga has missed a large chunk of NRL in 2024 following foot surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in April.
Previous seasons have been plagued with a string of concussions, culminating in a trip to Canada for specialist treatment last year.
O'Brien feels Ponga has done the rehabilitation required on both fronts to confidently tackle the interstate series once more, regardless of whether he faces more of a front-line position.
"I try not to give that energy. I don't want to sit there and think about that [potential injuries]," O'Brien said.
"I think he's done a good job on the weekend and done a really good job over the last few weeks. The amount of training he's done fills you with confidence. He's done a lot.
"That's why we were confident all week that he'd go out and perform. He had a couple of moments there that looked a little bit rusty, but geez he had some nice moments."
O'Brien admits it was an emotional outing for Ponga in the nation's capital - pre, post and during the round-18 encounter.
"He was nervous before the game, probably as nervous as I've seen him for a while," O'Brien said.
"He didn't waste any time getting involved which was a good sign.
"After the game I think he was relieved, he was happy we got the win and then he was probably waiting for that phone call which he got just prior to the bus.
"So he had a nice moment with announcing all the players [Origin representatives Ponga, Dane Gagai and Bradman Best] to the team on the bus and to get the two points as well, it was a nice afternoon."
O'Brien also dismissed any thought around Ponga possibly shifting to five-eighth again down the track.
"No, I think when you come back and win the Dally M at fullback [in 2023], I'll probably leave it at that," O'Brien said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.