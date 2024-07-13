Plans for Hunter wellness centre with glamping, hotel villas, restaurant

Plans have been lodged for a new boutique tourist accommodation centre in the Hunter Valley, which includes a wellness centre, glamping, hotel villas and a restaurant.
The $28.2-million development, called Sandalwood Estate, is located near Greta off the Hunter Expressway on Tucker Lane.
The 40-hectare property has historically been used for agriculture, and most recently was home to viticulture and cellar door enterprise Tellace Wines, but such ventures proved "unsuccessful due largely to the lack of water security despite large farm dams on the land".
Double Space, a Sydney-based real estate company "founded and operated by Chinese expatriates", lodged a development application lodged with Cessnock City Council which revealed the estate could cater for up to 270 people, including 16 staff.
The estate's master plan includes a feature a 100-seat restaurant, bar, function area and outdoor deck that overlooks the larger of the property's two dams.
"The restaurant will offer stunning, picturesque views of the adjacent dam, and feature locally sourced 'farm-fresh' produce to further enhance the visitor's connection to the landscape," the planning document states.
The wellness centre will overlook the existing vineyard and feature an open-air plunge pool, exercise facilities, lounge and informal working area, a gaming lounge, a private dining area, change rooms and an outdoor deck that extends over the edge of the dam to "give a floating appearance".
The estate is expected to host weddings and will have multiple accommodation options. Eight "lake side villas" will be built along the larger dam, ranging from one to two bedrooms.
"These villas are oriented for larger groups and families with a nearer connection to the reception and the main outdoor activities areas that take place along the northern section of the property," the documents state.
The "ridge view section" on the hill will have 14 villas, with seven one-bedroom and seven studios, arranged as dual key units with a shared entry space.
"This arrangement caters to a broader variety of patrons and needs, and the villas can be rented individually or in combination while retaining desired comfort and privacy," the DA states.
"These villas are oriented for couples or smaller families and benefit from a higher level of privacy while surrounded by native bushland and dedicated landscape."
The glamping precinct will be nestled along the existing olive grove. The six tents will be anchored on their own platform, with a nearby communal building that will provide toilets, showers and a kitchen.
"Each bell tent sits within the rows of olives atop a timber decking platform complete with outdoor table and chairs, and softened with native planting," the planning document states.
"Outdoor gathering spaces adjoining the amenities building allow for a range of individual or communal activities including dining, relaxing, BBQs and yoga."
The existing cottage will remain, and be able to cater six people, while the cellar door would be renovated to serve as the reception area.
Double Space says the project will be a sustainable development, with locally-sourced timber, rainwater harvesting, solar power, and passive design principles that minimize the need for artificial heating and cooling.
"All buildings throughout the site will be developed on a single-story level, providing a horizontal prevalence that lessens the visual environmental impact,"
"The project aims to create a harmonious connection between the built environment and the surrounding landscape while offering a functional and comfortable living space for guests.
"The proposal puts wellbeing and integration at the center of its design."
The DA also includes plans for frisbee golf and a bush food orchard, "promoting and preserving Indigenous knowledge".
"Visitors will not only be able to help harvest (in season), taste and purchase these unique and flavourful fruits, but also learn about the cultural significance and traditional uses of these plants through educational signage and fruit picking workshops," the documents state.
There will be 104 parking spaces, including four bays for electric vehicle charging.
All facilities, including accommodation, glamping and the wellness centre, will be booked online, and guests will be issued instructions for a "do-it-yourself experience" checking in.
