Why Hunter GP charges will rise in the next few weeks

General practitioner fees in Newcastle will rise as high as $120 for a standard consultation from next month due to the NSW government hitting doctors with payroll tax. Damon Cronshaw reports Hunter GPs want to let patients know they have no choice but to increase fees due to the new tax.
In other health news, a young nurse is encouraging others to pursue a career in the healthcare sector to "future-proof" their employment. Alanna Tomazin reports she says nurses can never be replaced by emerging technology such as artificial intelligence.
In council news, a phone tower approved by Lake Macquarie councillors has Belmont North residents up in arms. Madeline Link reports they are arguing it would disrupt water views, cause overshadowing and reduce property values.
Jamieson Murphy, news director
