Why Hunter GP charges will rise in the next few weeks

July 10 2024 - 1:00am
General practitioner fees in Newcastle will rise as high as $120 for a standard consultation from next month due to the NSW government hitting doctors with payroll tax. Damon Cronshaw reports Hunter GPs want to let patients know they have no choice but to increase fees due to the new tax.

