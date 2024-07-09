Students for Palestine stage 'die-in' to take aim at uni's partners

Holding blood-splattered dummies, shrouded in white sheets, University of Newcastle (UoN) students for Palestine called for the university to cut ties with weapon manufacturers and Israel.
On Tuesday July 9, a group of about 40 staff, students and other community members silently marched from Civic Park to the UoN NUspace campus.
On-lookers watched on as some lay still on the steps of NUspace, while others waved Palestinian flags, held olive branches and a large banner read 'welcome to the university of Lockheed Martin'.
UoN student for Palestine member Leon Flint said the 'die-in' was an escalation of their 58 day solidarity encampment on the Callaghan campus.
"A die-in is an extremely visually impactful piece of performance art that draws attention to tens of thousands of innocent civilians who have been killed in Gaza," Mr Flint said.
He said they hoped to draw attention to their cause given it was semester two welcome week at the university.
"Apathy is a cancer upon society," he said.
"What is happening in Gaza is a systematic wiping out of an entire race of people, and what do you call that if not genocide?" he said.
The student group wants the university to disclose and sever its ties to weapon manufacturers that they say are complicit in casualties, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Thales.
Their main target is Lockheed Martin, who partners with the university through the 'Altitude Accord' and the STEM outreach program, 'Science and Engineering Challenge'.
Lockheed Martin funds scholarships and contributes to the design of the undergraduate aerospace degree curriculum through the 'Altitude Accord', according to the students.
"We are protesting the university's ties with the world's biggest weapons manufacturer," Mr Flint said.
UoN student for Palestine member Lucy McFayden also criticised the university's ties with the weapon companies.
"They design curriculum that exploits student efforts, they impose their propaganda on young children, and they have priority access to the future-STEM workforce," she said.
The group said they had met with the university three times to negotiate an end to their encampment but the university would not go beyond disclosure of partnerships.
"They continue to only offer disclosure, which is something that should already be publicised," Mr Flint said.
UoN acting Vice Chancellor David Toll said they recognised the right to protest and have continued to meet with protest organisers to discuss their demands.
"As an education institution, we have a strong commitment to freedom of speech and respect the many and varied views of our staff, students and community," Mr Toll said.
He said all sponsors for the 'Science and Engineering Challenge' adhered to the university's relevant policies.
"The Science and Engineering Challenge delivers hands-on, engaging STEM activities with the aim of inspiring young people to consider a career in science and engineering," he said.
"It is through the financial and in-kind support of partners including Rotary Clubs, universities, schools, businesses, industry, professional groups and individuals that the program can be delivered to regions across Australia."
The war was triggered when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
More than 38,000 Palestinains have been killed in Israel's military offensive, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
