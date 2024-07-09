Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'We will never give up hope': family's plea for boaties to keep looking for Luke

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 9 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Lorimer

THE family of a young fisherman missing since he was thrown from a tinny on Saturday night has pleaded with the community to continue looking for their boy when out on Lake Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.