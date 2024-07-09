'We will never give up hope': family's plea for boaties to keep looking for Luke

THE family of a young fisherman missing since he was thrown from a tinny on Saturday night has pleaded with the community to continue looking for their boy when out on Lake Macquarie.
Dozens of loved ones have gathered at the search base on the Pelican foreshore and remained there for days as they look for answers about the disappearance of 23-year-old Toronto man Luke Smith, after a boat capsized in the Swansea Channel.
His father David Smith described his only biological son as a "beautiful boy" who was loved by so many.
Luke's uncle Andrew Smith told the Newcastle Herald at the scene on Tuesday, speaking on behalf of the family, that they were thankful for the massive rescue response and the outpouring of support from the community.
"As a family that are currently sitting in limbo, looking for answers and closures, we cannot fault the emergency service response that has come to our aid to give our family some comfort and solace in this time of great grief, anxiety and stress," he said.
"The community response of the Lake Macquarie people, not just locally but right around the whole of the area, has been absolutely intense and we are filled with a sense of gratitude and thankfulness for them."
Community groups and residents have been dropping by providing family and friends with food, water and firewood, and they have in turn been able to make sure there was plenty of tea, coffee and refreshments for emergency services.
Andrew said the help had been wonderful, but with their campsite set-up overflowing with supplies, a fundraiser has been set up for those wanting to show their love and support.
The GoFundMe page had raised more than $6000 in a day and was continuing to climb.
"Without having our boy back, our strategy at this time is to utilise those resources to transfer that hope into action, and we are not going to stop looking," Andrew said.
He urged everyone to make safe decisions when hitting the water at Lake Macquarie - especially these school holidays - and asked anyone in the area to please keep an eye out for Luke.
"At this time, our message to all families is to be alert to the ever-changing risks and dangers of the lake, no one should ever take for granted the need to always be conscious and making good choices and decisions, and we ask and hope that no one ever has to suffer what we're going through right now," he said.
"We don't have any answers at this time and all we can ask from everyone that has any eyes on the lake to have us in their hearts and minds and prayers and keep an alertful watch out for anything of any interest that they should immediately bring to the emergency services' attention."
A statement from the family, issued by police with permission, encouraged everyone to wear lifejackets and adhere to safety rules on the water, particularly in the Swansea Channel and surrounding waters, which could be hazardous.
Andrew said his entire family held strong beliefs, Christian values and Aboriginal culture values.
"The heart without hope is dead, and we will never give up hope," he said.
Community members desperate to help in any way they can have been backing the official multi-agency search effort, continuing to comb the Swansea Channel into the night in their own boats.
"We know there are people in the community that are fisherman and sailors and understand the lake, and we ask that you would come alongside us to make sure that we bring Luke home," his aunt Saretta Fielding told the Herald.
Luke was out fishing at Lake Macquarie with three friends on Saturday night when their tinny struck a buoy in the dark in the Swansea Channel at about 8pm and flipped.
Three men, two 23-year-olds and a 20-year-old, made it to shore after other boaters heard cries for help and leapt into action.
It's understood Luke heroically tried to help one of his mates get to shore before he disappeared himself.
One 23-year-old man was taken to John Hunter Hospital suffering hypothermia, but was expected to make a full recovery. The other was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, police said.
A major emergency service response was launched on Saturday night and continued throughout daylight hours on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Luke had sadly not been found by 4pm on Tuesday, July 9.
The search from the land, sea and sky has been coordinated by Marine Area Command police, with the backing of PolAir and rescue helicopters, divers, jet skiers, Surf Lifesaving volunteers, State Emergency Service (SES) crews, Fire and Rescue NSW and Marine Rescue NSW.
As the search entered its third full day on Tuesday, SES members on board boats with sonar capabilities were seen in the channel as the PolAir chopper patrolled overhead.
The search was suspended at 4pm on Tuesday, however, water police and Marine Rescue NSW will continue patrolling throughout the week.
Lake Macquarie police will review the land search on Wednesday, but ongoing taskings will continue.
Anyone with information about the boating incident has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Luke's family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, as the search continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.