Tuala facing extended stint on sidelines as Knights shuffle side for Manly

Reliable outside back Enari Tuala faces an extended stint on the sidelines with a calf injury as the Knights unveiled a new-look side for this weekend's visit to Manly.
The Newcastle Herald understands Tuala, who has played all-but one game this NRL season, looks likely to miss a large portion of the remaining eight rounds after scans on Monday revealed a significant tear.
It's unclear exactly how long he will spend in the casualty ward.
Tuala left the field early in the second half of Sunday's 16-12 victory over the Raiders in Canberra and, as expected, didn't feature in Tuesday's team list.
The 25-year-old was one of four changes Knights coach Adam O'Brien was forced to make with representative trio Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai (Queensland) and Bradman Best (NSW) called up for next week's State of Origin decider.
Krystian Mapapalangi replaces Tuala on the wing, versatile Dylan Lucas and promoted Thomas Cant become the new centre pairing while Fletcher Sharpe wears the No.1 jersey.
The halves combination of Jackson Hastings, marking his 100th NRL appearance, and Will Pryce stays the same along with Greg Marzhew on the other wing.
However, despite the personnel losses, Newcastle's squad has been bolstered by the return of lock Adam Elliott (illness) and hooker Phoenix Crossland (concussion).
Both were absent in round 18 and now travel to meet the Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park on Sunday (4:05pm).
Mat Croker and Jayden Brailey drop back to the bench with Jacob Saifiti and Brodie Jones.
The rest of the forward pack - props Daniel Saifiti and Leo Thompson, second-rowers Tyson Frizell and Kai Pearce-Paul - all line-up again.
Only one competition point separates Newcastle (20, ninth) and Manly (21, seventh), sitting either side of the top eight on the NRL ladder.
The interclub Mal Reilly Trophy will also be up for grabs.
SQUAD: Fletcher Sharpe, Dylan Lucas, Greg Marzhew, Will Pryce, Jackson Hastings, Daniel Saifiti, Jayden Brailey, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Mat Croker, Jacob Saifiti, Brodie Jones.
