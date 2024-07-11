What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin (also on Sunday).
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
Christmas in July Sale 8.30am, Tea Gardens Anglican Op Shop, 26 Witt Street, Tea Gardens.
Dora Creek School of Arts 3 Day Garage Sale 9am to 2pm, 2 Doree Place, Dora Creek (also on Sunday, 9am to noon).
Newcastle Winter Fun Fest 11am to 9pm, Nobbys Beach Reserve (also on Sunday).
Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival 11am to 5pm, Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Medowie Markets 8am to noon, Bull n Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie.
An Introduction to Dungeons and Dragons 9.30am to 11.30am, Cardiff Library.
Book Launch: The Doll Box by Deborah Kelly 10.30am to 11.30am, Belmont Library.
Creating Patterns: Pen & Earth Art Workshop with Julia Jay 9.30am to noon, Playstate on Fern, Islington.
Richmond Vale Railway Museum 2024 Model Show 9.30am to 4pm, St Paul's Anglican Church and Kurri Kurri Guide Hall.
Lego Builders Drop-In Sessions 9am to noon, SEEN@Swansea, 228 Pacific Highway, Swansea.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 2pm, Bunya Park, Eleebana.
Snowtime in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin (also on Sunday).
InsectMANIA! School Holiday Science Shows 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, Newcastle Museum.
Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures 10am, 2pm and 6pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre (also on Sunday).
Let's Get Dancing! 11am to 2pm, Cameron Park Plaza. Dance-themed craft activities for kids and daily dance performances.
The Australian Ballet Class on Tour Noon to 1pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Youth Masterclass, 4.30pm to 6pm. Performances at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales 2pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle, Hamilton (also on Sunday at 10.30am).
Opera Hunter Presents Bizet's Carmen 2pm, Warners Bay Theatre (also on Sunday at 2pm).
A Streetcar Named Desire 8pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre (also on Sunday at 2pm).
Doggy Silent Disco Walking Tour 2pm to 4pm, meet at The Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West.
Blank: An Improvised Musical 5.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Very Short Film Festival 6.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Newcastle Comedy Festival: Nazeem Hussain - Totally Normal 7pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Made & Found Market 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Guided Tours at Grossmann House 10.30am to 3pm, 71-73 Church Street, Maitland.
Newcastle Budgerigar Club Open Day 11am to 12.30pm, Lakelands Community Hall.
Miss Porter's House Museum Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle.
Dungog CWA Bastille Day Event 2pm, James Theatre, Dungog. Enjoy a glass of French wine with canapes followed by the film A Taste of Things starring Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel.
Keeping the Fire Burning: NAIDOC Week Service 5pm to 6pm, St John's Anglican Church, Cooks Hill.
Two Right Feet by Tommy Egan 5pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Rohan Arneil: Top of the Food Chain 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Newcastle Youth Rock Gig ft Dandelion Killwave, Cherry KOLA, Arietta Saturday, 3.20pm to 8pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Spy v Spy, Imaginary Things, Full Credit Saturday, 8pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel.
The Thin White Dukes: A Tribute to David Bowie Saturday, 6pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain.
Vacations Saturday, 7pm, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle.
Chase The Sun Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Glee 15 Year Anniversary Party 9.30pm, The Newcastle Hotel.
Raggle Taggle Gypsies Band Sunday, 4pm to 7pm, Bartholomew's, Newcastle.
Teahouse Newcastle The Blue Sun Exhibition.
Onwards Gallery Ngurra Watha.
Newcastle Art Space CLOUDS 3.
The Lock-Up COLLECT 2024. COLLECT: Focus. Arts in the Yard, Saturday at 10am.
Callaghan College, Jesmond Ruby 40th Anniversary Exhibition, by Novocastrian Quilters.
Blackstone Gallery SEESAW.
LEDA Gallery A Place For All The Small Things, by Eira Chidgey.
Newcastle Museum Reception This Way, by Tim Ross.
Timeless Textiles Birds in the Hunter. Dark Dark Forest, by Janet Clouston.
Back to Back Galleries Is That The Time.
Watt Space Gallery Useful Objects.
Performance Art Culture Cessnock (PACC) Songspirals.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) You need not fear the monsters of the sea, by Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi TAOTOCS, by The Artists of the Old Church Studio.
Straitjacket Tree Changer. Prima Stories. Seascapes.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Young Dobell. Snakes and Ladders. Dobell and His Dogs. ArtSpace, Sunday at 10am and 11am.
Lighthouse Arts What\How\Why.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Mother Lode. Old Stories, New Magic. Hold. Memory Collective (Part One). Small Museum. Lineage: A Visual Continuum. A Garden of Parallel Paths. Power: The Future is Here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.