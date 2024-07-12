Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Quite nasty': Maitland tops dog attacks in Hunter region

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated July 13 2024 - 8:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alistair Croall and his seven month old Bernedoodle, Bacchus. Picture by Simone De Peak
Alistair Croall and his seven month old Bernedoodle, Bacchus. Picture by Simone De Peak

When a dog rushed at his four-month-old Bernedoodle, Alistair Croall worried about how it might affect his puppy's behaviour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.