Students wipe 2024, start building for next season

UNIVERSITY halfback Murray Sutherland has wiped 2024.
The remaining five games are all about next season, instilling confidence and the right mentality to ensure the Students start 2025 on the front foot.
"We are just playing for pride at this point," Murray said. "To get some wins under our belt so we can move into next season with confidence would be really good."
It has been a frustrating year for University - and Sutherland.
After training with the Hunter Wildfires during the preseason, Sutherland returned to University.
"All my mates play at Uni. I don't think I was completely ready for the Wildfires," he said.
However, the dynamic No.9 suffered a serious hand injury a month into the season and missed seven games.
His injury was one of several setbacks for the Students, who are without a win in 10 games. This time last season, they were on the road to a semi-final berth and Sutherland was on his way to collecting the Anderson Medal for the best player in the competition.
"I've talked about it with Bez (coach Sam Berry)," Sutherland said. "In my first year, we were starting a rebuild. Last year, we were getting close to the peak. We were confident and playing fast-paced footy.
"It has dropped from there but the quality of players on the team hasn't. We just have to find our feet. We play our best footy when we are having fun."
There have been promising signs. The Students led Maitland 28-26, only to concede two late tries and go down 43-28 - Sutherland's first game back. It was a similar story in a 37-17 loss to Merewether last round.
"We got really close to Maitland," Sutherland said. "We have let a lot of games slip. The Maitland game was the closest we got to having some fun. We need to get that feeling back."
