Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Students wipe 2024, start building for next season

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 10 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University halfback Murray Sutherland has played two games back from a hand injury. Picture by Matt Mockovic
University halfback Murray Sutherland has played two games back from a hand injury. Picture by Matt Mockovic

UNIVERSITY halfback Murray Sutherland has wiped 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.