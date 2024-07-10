Hunter Wildfires' scholarship program to help lay foundation for success

THE Hunter Wildfires want to attract the best young talent in the country to the club and have set up a 'foundation' to assist with providing scholarships at the University of Newcastle.
Starting in 2025, the Wildfires Foundation will offer five scholarships for male or female players intending to study at the University of Newcastle.
The scholarships will be aimed at colts (under-20s) players and those starting university.
"We want to get on a level playing field with the bigger clubs like Sydney University, Randwick and Gordon," Wildfires general manager Stu Pinkerton said.
"They offer full and part scholarships to top-end players. We want to compete in that field and entice players who are looking at opportunities at the bigger clubs to the Wildfires."
The Wildfires field two teams in the Shute Shield colts competition - up from one last season. There are also a number of young players in the women's team that competes in the Jack Scott Cup.
"There were 40 kids recruited from outside the region in 2024 for the colts program," Pinkerton said. "We will consolidate and field two teams again next year.
"Our recruitment class will not have to be as large. We will have about 15 players graduate to second grade Wildfires or migrate into Hunter Rugby.
"The aim is to perpetuate our playing group and move away from the top-down recruitment process we have had to undertake because we are a new club.
"The sustainable model is to have a very solid colts program that pushes players up into grade.
"The 2026 class will have 30 to 40 graduating into Hunter Rugby.
"Ideally we will have 20 players, recruited each year and 20 players graduating out of colts."
The Foundation is chaired by Lake Macquarie Private Hospital CEO Sharon Rewitt, and has Hunter business leaders Bob Hawes, Kyle Loades and Tony Calder Mason on the committee.
The Foundation will hold a fundraising luncheon on August 3 at No.2 Sportsground that coincides with the Wildfires' final home game against Manly. Andrew Blades is the guest speaker and Rewiit and Pinkerton will outline the program.
"We want to offer a competitive and robust colts program that is interlinked with the university," Pinkerton said. "A holistic program that includes education, networking and rugby. Developing the person as much as the player."
As well as raise funds and oversee the scholarship program, the Foundation will will assist with networking and employment opportunities.
"Players enrolled in university are here for at least three years," Pinkerton said. "Ideally, they then find employment in Newcastle and continue their rugby career with either the Wildfires or a Hunter rugby club."
The scholarship program is an extension of the Wildfires' partnership with the University of Newcastle.
"We have have about 50 Wildfires players enrolled at the university, the majority of which are in sport scholar program," Pinkerton said. "This is another way we are interlinking with the uni.
"We train there, we use their facilities and a lot of our club will be enrolled at at the University."
