Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Hunter Wildfires' scholarship program to help lay foundation for success

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 10 2024 - 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires Foundation chair Sharon Rewitt and general manager Stu Pinkerton. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Hunter Wildfires Foundation chair Sharon Rewitt and general manager Stu Pinkerton. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE Hunter Wildfires want to attract the best young talent in the country to the club and have set up a 'foundation' to assist with providing scholarships at the University of Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.