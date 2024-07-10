Promising utility front and centre for Wildfires in battle against Sydney Uni

VENI Vahai has met every challenge that Scott Coleman has set and the Hunter Wildfires coach is expecting the utility to step up again.
Vahai will line up at inside centre for the clash against Sydney University at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
A halfback last season, Vahai has been transformed into one of the most destructive wingers in the Shute Shield.
And with Ueta Tufaga (torn pec) out for the season and Nate de Thierry away on international duty with Hong Kong, Vahai will now put that hard running to use in the centres.
"I am more than confident in him," Coleman said on the Maitland junior. "He is a powerful runner and as hard as nails. He can also ball play when needed. It could be a long-term move.
"Veni has grown as a person and come out of his shell a lot this year. He is super keen on his football. He has a lot of potential and could be anything."
Teenager Brendan Palmer comes in on the wing in one of three forced changes from the 29-28 win over Eastwood.
Asa Lehauli will pack in the second-rower in place of Taufa Kinikini, who has a knee injury and is unlikely to play again this season.
Elyjah Crosswell replaces Tiueti Asi (broken hand) at blindside breakaway.
It is Crosswell last game before returning to New Zealand, where he is contracted to the Manawatu Turbos for the National Provincial Championships.
"Elyjah has been awesome on and off the field," Coleman said. "He works hard and trains hard. He is only 21 and has a bright future. If he doesn't get a Super Rugby contract, we will try and get him back next season."
The injured trio extend the Wildfires' casualty ward to 17 players.
"The boys in there are living up to expectations and working really hard," Coleman said. "Our motto for the rest of the season is the next job, whether that be next tackle, next run, next involvement, next game, next training session.
"We want them to play with energy and enthusiasm and to celebrate the little wins along the way."
