Hunter players gunning for Country selection at trial

RHYS Bray played some of his best rugby for NSW Country last year but the breakaway is taking nothing for granted at a selection camp at Ernie Calland Field on Saturday.
Bray is among nine Hunter players alongside Lachy Milton, Nick Dobson, Dave Puchert (Merewether), Tute Grant, Bernie Hati, Cassius Misa (Hamilton), Sam Callow and Hare Meihana (Maitland) trialling for a 26-man Cockatoos squad to contest the Australian Rugby Shield at the Sunshine Coast in October.
"There is a skills session in the morning and two games in the afternoon," Bray said. "Everyone is there with the one aim, to get a country jersey, so no-one holds back.
"I had a great time playing for County last year. That's why I encouraged a few Merewether boys to stick their hand up."
The Hamilton trio are backing up against Wanderers in a catch-up game after the camp on Saturday.
Trials for the country colts (under-20s) and women also being held.
** The catch-up game between Wanderers and Hamilton at No.2 Spportsground on Saturday will follow the Shute Shield clash between the Wildfires and Sydney University.
The Two Blues-Hawks lower grade games will be held at Passmore Oval.
The Test between the Wallabies and Wales will be shown at No.2, completing a massive day of rugby.
** Maitland fullback Pat Batey not only equalled a club record with his five tries in the 46-19 win over Wanderers, he also earned bragging rights.
Batey is a workmate with Wanderers lock Marcus Christensen at United Safety. The company has a host of employees involved with both clubs. No doubt the banter will be fierce this week.
Ross Cleary, Christian Punch and Pat Armstrong are the other Blacks to have scored five tries in first grade.
Darcy Gillett set a new record for the Black's women's side, crossing for six tries on the 74-0 rout of Cooks Hill.
