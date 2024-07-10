Teen charged with trespassing on railway, woman accused of resisting police

A teenager from the Blue Mountains is one of the latest to be charged for participating in ongoing anti-coal protests by Blockade Australia, which started more than a fortnight ago.
Police said they arrested a 17-year-old girl in the rail corridor near Pothana Lane at Belford about 10.15am on Tuesday, where she was allegedly obstructing trains.
Hunter Valley police officers - along with a Police Rescue team - detained the girl and she was taken to Singleton police station where she was charged with trespassing with a serious safety risk, causing a moving train to stop, obstructing a locomotive, and interfering with equipment without permission.
She was refused bail and will face a children's court on Wednesday, July 10.
A woman will also face court today after police were called to Sandgate just after 8pm on Tuesday to reports of a person obstructing trains.
A 26-year-old Lismore woman was arrested at the scene after a Police Rescue operation.
She faces three charges, including hindering or resisting police in the execution of duty.
She was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court today.
The two protesters' arrests came a day after a 21-year-old Tasmanian woman was given a three-month jail sentence for securing herself to a coal reclaimer at Newcastle port at the weekend.
The 21-year-old was released on bail pending an appeal hearing in the district court in September.
Blockade Australia protests have been going on daily in the Hunter since June 25, causing major disruptions to coal freight and passenger trains.
Transport for NSW has arranged for buses to transport travellers on the Hunter Line - 20 along six routes - from late afternoon into the night each day until at least next Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Rail, Bus and Tram Union has called for Blockade Australia to end the disruptions.
"Jumping in front of trains, dangling from bridges - these are ridiculously dangerous actions seemingly undertaken with no regard for the safety of other people, including the train drivers and emergency responders, they're putting at risk," NSW branch general secretary Toby Warnes said.
"It's time for these agitators to stop targeting the people at the centre of the solutions and start finding ways to engage in the conversation in the more meaningful and productive way."
Blockade Australia said a "safe future relies on collective action and hope lies in a culture of resistance".
"Activists in this network have faced legal repression and jail time in the past but the risk of not acting pales in comparison," the organisation said this week.
