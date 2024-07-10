Newcastle Herald
Inspirational Lauren Parker eyes multiple events for Paris Paralympics

By Renee Valentine
Updated July 11 2024 - 7:40am, first published 5:00am
Lauren Parker is chasing gold in Paris after her silver medal in Tokyo. Picture by Simon Sturzaker
Lauren Parker could represent Australia in up to four events at the Paris Paralympics and will be a gold medal contender in each.

