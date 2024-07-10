Inspirational Lauren Parker eyes multiple events for Paris Paralympics

Lauren Parker could represent Australia in up to four events at the Paris Paralympics and will be a gold medal contender in each.
The Newcastle 35-year-old has done more than enough to qualify for a shot at redemption in para-triathlon after being pipped at the finish line three years ago in Tokyo.
The Australian para-triathlon team will be announced on July 19. The Tokyo Games silver medallist is also eyeing a spot on the para-cycling team, which is set to be unveiled four days later.
"I feel like I've done everything possible and it's looking all promising that I'll be selected on the cycling team as well," Parker told the Newcastle Herald this week.
To get to Paris will be an achievement in itself for Parker after a training accident in March threatened to derail her preparations.
The inspirational Novocastrian, who was paralysed from the waist down in a freak cycling accident in 2017, crashed in training when the bolts on a foot pod of her hand-cycle gave way.
"It mucked up my body quite a bit," Parker said.
"My pelvis and lumbar spine was all moved out of place and there were quite a few changes that happened to my body, which can't be reversed.
"So, I've been having to adapt to my new body changes. It's changed quite a lot of my swim, bike and run. My body position in the water is different and it's been a huge challenge.
"I don't feel like I'm as good as I used to be but I'm just having to adapt because there's nothing that can be changed, so that's been mentally and physically a challenge but that's just something else I've had to deal with."
Parker, however, has continued to dominate in both para-triathlon and para-cycling events. In May, she won the road race and time trial at a cycling World Cup in Belgium and a triathlon World Cup in Japan.
She is aiming for selection in the para-cycling time trial, road race and a teams event. If successful, a gruelling Games schedule lies ahead.
The para-triathlon is set for September 2, the para-cycling time trial is on September 4 followed by the road race on September 5 and the teams relay on September 7.
"It would be good in a way to get the triathlon out of the way and then hopefully focus on the cycling," Parker said.
"I'm looking forward to it but I'm looking forward to it to be done as well. It's been a long process, a long few years. It's been quite a hard journey the last three years since Tokyo.
"This time around, compared to Tokyo, I'm not all hung up on getting gold. Obviously that's my goal, but it doesn't define me and as long as I do the best I can that's all I can do I."
Parker was named para-athlete of the year at the 2023 Australian Institute of Sport sport performance awards after claiming another world title in para-triathlon and her first in para-cycling (time trial).
