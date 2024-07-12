Spacious low maintenance home only short stroll to shops and transport

3 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
If you have been searching for a spacious low maintenance home with open plan living, large outdoor space with a workshop and study then look no further.
This beautiful duplex boasts three large bedrooms all with built-in robes and the master bedroom with a generous sized walk-in robe and ensuite.
There is also a large living area, internal laundry, lock-up garage with internal access, a large private courtyard that can be used all year round, a workshop, study and beautifully manicured gardens.
As you walk through the home, which also has ducted air-conditioning, you will quickly see how loved and cared for this home is, now ready for its new owner.
"It is perfect to move straight into and will appeal to a large number of buyers from a first home buyer looking to break into the market in a popular suburb to a downsizer looking to live in a low maintenance home," listing agent Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie said. "Everything is at your doorstep, from public transport, cafes, restaurants, pubs, public pool, popular schools and Charlestown Square."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.