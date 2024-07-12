Bill Bailey takes on the AI chatbots in his post-'skullet' age

We have a chat about the US "presidential" debate ("It would have been better if he [Trump] was interrupting all the time because he wouldn't have been able to help himself, he would have looked the kind of boorish oaf that he comes across as") and UK politics ("Rishi Sunak always looks as if he doesn't know what to do with his arms, swing them, keep them still ... he's a very odd fellow") before venturing into the universality of comedy.