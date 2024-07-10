'It is going to be a tricky concept': Half-games chance to revive season

Laura Glendenning expects two rounds played as back-to-back half-games on Friday night to prove challenging but knows Nova Thunder must prevail in both to keep alive their Newcastle championship netball finals hopes.
Nova have been a regular top-four side in the competition but have taken just one win in six outings this campaign to be two points off the bottom of the standings and six points adrift of the top four.
The table is somewhat skewed with Thunder facing top-three sides Norths, Souths and West Leagues Balance in five of those six exchanges.
Four rounds have been washed out in a disrupted season and will be played as half-games. Rounds four and five will be staged in succession at National Park on Friday night.
Rounds seven and eight are set to play out as half-games on August 11.
It is the first time Newcastle Netball Association has rescheduled matches in this format and Glendenning, who has returned to the court this year after coaching while pregnant in 2023, was unsure of what to expect.
"It's going to be different, playing at night and getting used to playing under lights, but it's a great opportunity for us to be able to actually catch up some games," Glendenning said.
"It feels like we've only played a third of the season and we're nearly finished.
"We've had the tough end of the straw this year, that's for sure, but you've got to beat the best to be a part of the best. Unfortunately, with the inconsistency of the season, with rain and player availability, it's hurt us.
"But, hopefully towards the back end of the season, we'll be able to put all the jigsaw pieces together and put a few wins together and start continuing to build."
Nova, on eight points, play last-placed Kotara South (six points) before taking on fourth-placed Junction Stella (14) on Friday night.
"It's pretty much do or die for us," Glendenning said.
"We have to win these two games to build to next Saturday, to build to the Saturday after that to get the wins otherwise we won't make semis.
"We know it's super important but we also don't want to put an excessive amount of pressure on ourselves."
The first half-game, comprising two quarters, will be at 7.40pm followed by the second match.
Points will be awarded for wins as per a standard game.
"It is going to be a tricky concept and Newcastle hasn't done this before, which is fantastic and I'm glad they're putting every opportunity forward for us to play netball this season because it has been a really disjointed season," Glendenning said.
"In terms of playing games, it is going to be a bit tricky to play one style of team for one half and a different style for another. But, it is something we've just got to adapt to. We've got to be that bit more flexible and we've just got to be able to adapt as we go."
Unbeaten leaders Norths (18) play Kotara South and BNC (eight) in their two fixtures.
Souths, who are in a two-way tussle for second place with West on 16 points, go up against Junction and Waratah (10). West have Waratah then BNC.
There are no other games this weekend with competition resuming on July 20.
