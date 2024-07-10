Comparing climate and COVID protesters

Thank you for a non-sensational report on the jail sentence for the young protester who locked onto a coal reclaimer ("Three months in jail for coal protester", NH, 9/7). Australians need to know that these defiant, brave people, who are essentially only a danger to business-as-usual, are paying an extraordinary price for attempting to push our governments to do a better job of protecting us all from climate breakdown.
We should also be wondering why the sentences are so harsh, especially when compared with, say, protesters who a few years ago challenged COVID-19 regulations. Many of these individuals were aggressive and violent towards police. They caused massive disruption to cities. At least one rally was attended by 1400 police. Some protests resulted in police officers catching COVID-19. At least one ended up in hospital. After all that, only one protester, an organiser who travelled illegally through state borders, faced jail.
Could the jailing of 21-year-olds, who are worried by scientists' warnings and our governments' tortoise-like response, be because climate and forest protesters are a threat to the powerful industries that appear to write our governments' policies?
Greg Hunt ("No sympathy for activists", NH 10/7) claims Blockade Australia protesters are "criminals under our laws". Our laws are constructed by the wealthy and powerful to protect the interests of the wealthy and powerful.
If laws were made to protect the interests of the people - for example, laws targeting those who would accelerate the destruction of our liveable planet by increasing the momentum of climate change, then the fossil fuel magnates might find themselves as the "criminals". Laws are social constructs. They are currently constructed to punish people who actually care for the rest of us.
I believe that Peter Dutton is again playing a very dangerous and devious game of ethnic politics following Fatima Payman leaving the Labor Party to sit on the cross benches of the Senate.
Senator Payman's decision and the manoeuvring behind the scenes in the lead up, has questions to be answered. This, however, has not stopped Dutton and the National Liberal Party (NLP) rushing out into the Australian electorate declaring Payman's move is "a stalking horse" for the establishment of a secular political party in Parliament.
This is "dog whistling" of the most dangerous kind by Dutton. It appears designed to incite the more extreme sectors in our society. Hyperbole can be seen by politicians, bereft of policies to be a political "life jacket." However, there is a vast difference between the NLP's hyperbole about nuclear power in the 2050s and Dutton's hyperbolic fomenting of ethnic unrest in 2024. A difference that Dutton and the NLP are either too obtuse to recognise, or too relevance-deprived to care about the societal consequences.
In 2021, Newcastle councillor Declan Clausen said it would be irresponsible to waste many millions of dollars upgrading the Lambton pool facility while the NSW government was considering building an international standard pool a few hundred metres away at Broadmeadow ("$1m underspend on inland pools queried", NH, 12/7/21).
Now ("Council takes the plunge on $10m pool plan", NH, 9/7) he is announcing plans to build a year round, $10 million indoor pool at Lambton. Does this mean the council has given up on the NSW government funding an international-standard swimming facility at Broadmeadow? How much is the council now prepared to spend on the repairs necessary to the existing baths?
The ALP should put a hold on their reckless renewable energy roll out and take to the next federal election what they should have taken to the last poll: to provide in detail and cost, how their renewable energy proposal stacks up against the nuclear solution.
That is, how something that doesn't work most of the time, needs batteries for most of the time, won't power everything all of the time and needs replacing every 15 to 20 years, is better and cheaper than a one-off cost every 80 years, and does a better job with zero carbon emission.
Blind Freddy can see there is a major difference when everything hidden becomes apparent through honest comparison.
I am diabetic and had trouble keeping my levels low. Just over a year ago, along came Ozempic. My levels are low now. I went to see my doctor over a week ago and, to her surprise because I am on another medication for diabetes, I now have to pay full price for one of them. I think people with diabetes like me are being discriminated against because we need both to keep on track. Now I will have to give one of them up because I am only on a carer's pension.
Maria Pyne ("Focus should be mines not rail lines", Letters, 9/7) wonders why Blockade Australia protesters target rail lines instead of mines. It is for the same reason that partisans attack supply lines rather than armies. The protesters target the long bit of infrastructure that is hard to guard rather than the mines or harbour that have private security. Instead, it is the police who must deal with them. That said, I'm interested in seeing how climate change will influence migration and the cost of living.
I am appalled by Ian McKenzie's letter ("Big picture goes beyond protest inconvenience", NH 6/7). We have free speech in our country for people to share their views. I support this right, but I do not support people who wilfully break the law to express their views. Sorry Ian McKenzie, they are criminals, and, quite frankly, they are serial pests. They do not care about the people they are inconveniencing - it appears most don't even come from this area. Just go home.
At last we have a NSW Premier showing leadership in re-establishing national pride in prioritising the celebration of Anzac Day. Chris Minns vows to end the "creeping commercialism" of the day and has banned retail trading on Anzac Day. Well done Mr Minns. It would be nice to see his next social cohesion effort directed at preventing protesters stopping coal trains and endangering the lives of others.
Regarding "PM backs party diversity, cohesion" (NH 6/7). Prime Minister 'Weakneesie' says his party "has people who are Catholic, Uniting Church, Muslim, Jewish". What he doesn't admit is that they are welcome only as long as they are prepared to toe the party line and not listen to their conscience. Career pollies learn that early if they want to climb the ladder. When was the last time a local, party-backed councillor crossed the floor and put their community first?
