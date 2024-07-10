Comparing climate and COVID protesters

I am diabetic and had trouble keeping my levels low. Just over a year ago, along came Ozempic. My levels are low now. I went to see my doctor over a week ago and, to her surprise because I am on another medication for diabetes, I now have to pay full price for one of them. I think people with diabetes like me are being discriminated against because we need both to keep on track. Now I will have to give one of them up because I am only on a carer's pension.