Letters

Comparing climate and COVID protesters

By Letters to the Editor
July 11 2024 - 4:00am
A COVID lockdown protest. Picture by Shutterstock
Thank you for a non-sensational report on the jail sentence for the young protester who locked onto a coal reclaimer ("Three months in jail for coal protester", NH, 9/7). Australians need to know that these defiant, brave people, who are essentially only a danger to business-as-usual, are paying an extraordinary price for attempting to push our governments to do a better job of protecting us all from climate breakdown.

