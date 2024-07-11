Murder, divorce and catfishing: streaming this week

Adapted from a YA novel of the same name from author Holly Jackson, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a delightful mystery following a high schooler as she decides to look into the disappearance and presumed murder of a girl in her town five years earlier.
Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers from Wednesday, admirably affecting a mostly convincing British accent for the role) is a booksmart and hyper-focused (and maybe neurospicy?) 17-year-old who is determined to get to the bottom of the death of Andie Bell, and clear the name of her accused murderer, the also-deceased Sal Singh.
On her team is Sal's younger brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal, immediately endearing), and the pair gather all the evidence they can, and interview all the relevant parties, to create a new timeline and work on finding who is really responsible.
The series doesn't really have much deeper to say than presenting the mystery as it is, and that's perfectly fine.
It moves at a good pace, unfolding over six episodes, and has enough interesting and creepy side characters to hold your interest.
And if you haven't read the book, the big reveal/s come as quite a surprise.
If you've got any affection for the John Hughes movies of the 1980s, you'll probably find something to like in Andrew McCarthy's documentary Brats.
In 1985, a writer for New York Magazine was doing a profile piece on Emilio Estevez to tie in with the release of St Elmo's Fire, which also starred McCarthy, and coined the phrase 'Brat Pack' to describe this new generation of young, exciting actors who were leading the box office.
Looking at it from a 2020s perspective, the Brat Pack just sounds like a fun moniker used to group a bunch of actors together.
But it's clear from archive interviews and much, much whining on McCarthy's part that it was not taken in good spirits by the actors themselves.
McCarthy, in fact, felt like it derailed his whole career. So he tracks down lots of his co-stars from back in the day - who he's not kept in touch with in 30 years - to ask them their thoughts on the whole ordeal.
The film is basically an extended therapy session for McCarthy who made a mountain out of a molehill.
Demi Moore is MVP.
Not satisfied with the pain he inflicted on viewers with the trashy and laughable Mea Culpa on Netflix earlier this year, Tyler Perry is back to dole out more punishment with Prime's Divorce in the Black.
This film starts off bad and only gets worse. We open at a funeral, where the church leader is not exactly delivering your standard eulogy - he goes way off base and starts saying the dead man was a bad dude, and hopes his death will be a message to his brothers to lead better lives.
We then learn that the minister's daughter is married to the dead man's brother, and the whole thing is a big embarrassment that ends with the deceased's brothers removing him from his coffin and carrying him onto the back of their ute outside to bury him in front of their trailer.
If for some reason you persist with the movie after than, you'll learn that Dallas (one of the dead guy's brothers, played by Cory Hardict) is a terrible husband, constantly humiliating his wife Ava (Meagan Good) and generally being abusive.
DV is a really serious issue, but in this film it's played for cheap outrage.
When they decide to divorce, things only get worse.
Asher Keddie is back in another Aussie drama, this time about being catfished.
If you're not familiar with the term, catfishing refers to the practice of presenting yourself as someone different, or with different circumstances, online, often in the online dating sphere.
In this show, Keddie's writer Birdie goes on a date with 'grazier' (he's very fussy about being a grazier and not a farmer) Joe Burt (an off-putting David Wenham) but gets bad vibes right off the bad.
He keeps messaging her however, and, after her mother basically tells her she's being too picky, Birdie decides to give Joe another chance.
