Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Looking for Luke: major operation scales back, family pledges to keep searching

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 10 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Lorimer

THE FAMILY of a young fisherman missing since his tinny capsized in the Swansea Channel on Saturday night remains determined to bring "our boy" home as the official search is scaled back.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.