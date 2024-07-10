'We can't thank you enough': Rebecca Ode returns home after accident

THE incredible support of the community and thousands of dollars in donations have helped bring 36-year-old Rebecca Ode home.
The Hunter woman, who was seriously injured in an accident in Bali, has a long road to recovery ahead.
But now, her family can breathe a sigh of relief knowing she is in good hands with her loved ones by her side.
In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost $215,000 for Bec's medical evacuation and ongoing treatment costs, brother-in-law Jesse Wilton confirmed that they were able to get her on a flight home on Tuesday.
"Hi everyone, with your kind donations we have been able to get Becci on a flight home, we can't thank you enough," he said.
"We are still investigating how the accident has happened and have asked the Australian doctors to give their professional opinion [on] what the likely cause was.
"We are so grateful that Bec is home in Australia, we know now she will get the best possible medical treatment."
The ongoing costs of her medical treatment in Australia are unknown, but the funds raised will go towards paying medical invoices for her care in Bali, the flight home and her continued medical needs.
It's understood the family is facing more than $250,000 in medical bills, $135,000 for her flight home and about $100,000 for her Balinese hospital bills and medication.
The accident left Bec with a shattered eye socket, broken collarbone and battling a brain haemorrhage in a foreign hospital hours from home.
There is still little information about what exactly happened to Bec, who was found unconscious on a Balinese island.
Bec had surgery for her injuries in Bali, but her family medically evacuated her to Australia in the hopes of minimising some of the scarring and managing her recovery back home.
Lawson Rankin's father Phillip helped Bec's family navigate the complex journey to bring her home from Bali. He knows all too well what the difficulties are after his son was in a serious scooter accident in Bali some years ago.
