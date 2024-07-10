Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why you'll see helicopters circling powerlines next week

By Newsroom
Updated July 10 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Specialist teams are inspecting transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid's 13,000km network. Picture supplied by Transgrid
Specialist teams are inspecting transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid's 13,000km network. Picture supplied by Transgrid

A Transgrid helicopter will take to the skies in the Hunter and Mid North Coast next week to inspect high-voltage electricity transmission lines for the network's annual bushfire prevention program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.