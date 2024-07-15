Former PM leaps to Hunter's defence at upcoming sector conference

Let's play a word association game; when you think "Hunter economy", what springs to mind?
Mining and coal for sure, probably energy production, health and education.
But what about defence? It might surprise many to know it's one of the quiet backbones of the region's economy, is worth more than $1.5 billion annually, employing about 2500 people, and has grown 8.5 per cent year-on-year for the past decade.
With that in mind, it should come as no surprise the Hunter Defence Conference has landed some big names to headline the event; former prime minister Kevin Rudd, NSW Premier Chris Minns, Defence Industry Minister (and local Shortland MP) Pat Conroy and former defence minister (and former Hunter MP) Joel Fitzgibbon.
The two-day conference, which will be held at the Hunter Valley Rydges Resort on August 21 and 22, will feature an army of senior military figures and defence industry leaders (sorry, I couldn't resist the pun), speaking on everything from manufacturing and supply opportunities for local businesses to the impact of artificial intelligence in the sector.
Hunter Defence Taskforce chair Tim Owen said the federal government's focus on a defence strategy, alongside budgeted investment planning, meant there was significant opportunity for Hunter industry.
"The National Defence Strategy was released in April 2024 and it has six immediate priorities, all of which could provide opportunity for Hunter-based primes as well as small to medium enterprises," Mr Owen said.
"The Hunter defence industry is highly capable, and the Hunter Defence Conference is the gateway for government, industry and defence forces to come together to help address Australia's strategic risks."
Mr Rudd - who is now Australia's Ambassador to the United States - will give an update (albeit virtually) on the AUKUS, the strategic partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
"A key part of AUKUS is developing robust and resilient, sovereign supply chains and this is where the Hunter defence industry can make a significant contribution," Mr Owens said.
Newcastle Airport chief executive Peter Cock will be another popular speaker, as he outlines the Astra Aerolab innovation precinct and potential advantages for the local defence industry.
The Newcastle Herald reported in February that the airport had lodged a development application for a $32 million workshop at Astra Aerolab for a "high-technology" aerospace contractor with almost 200 employees.
The airport won planning approval in August for two multi-tenanted buildings designed for small to medium enterprises, start-ups and education and training facilities.
The Newcastle Permanent and the Greater Bank have topped the country's banks for customer satisfaction, according to the latest Roy Morgan report.
The Hunter-based banks far surpassed all major banks, with the Newcastle Permanent was second for overall customer satisfaction (91.5 per cent) and the Greater was third for satisfaction with a main financial institution (91.3 per cent).
The two local banks merged about two years ago to form NGM Group, but maintained separate identities.
NGM chief customer and digital innovation officer James Cudmore said seeing the two banks score highly on consumer satisfaction was "an achievement that really matters to us".
"At its core, banking is about people. These are human matters, and while we deal with them every day, there's nothing everyday about them," Mr Cudmore said.
Customer-owned banks achieved an 89.5 per cent satisfaction rate by Australians who used them as their main financial institution, surpassing the major banks' 75.4 per cent rating and the average rating of 78.3 per cent for all banks.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday.
The Hunter-based fifth-generation century-old Whitakers Jewellers is opening a showroom in Charlestown.
The new showroom is in the former ANZ bank branch at 212 Pacific Highway in Charlestown.
John Whitaker said the new showroom was five times the size of their previous location Darby Street and utilised the existing bank vault, which had been restored to its former glory.
"This move to our expansive Charlestown location marks the next chapter in our family's commitment to excellence," he said.
A LARGE outdoor heated pool, native gardens and a cultural trail will soon take shape at Reflections Hawks Nest, alongside a refurbishment of park amenities, following Port Stephens Council's approval of a development application by Reflections Holidays.
The $1.4-million stage two refurbishment of the popular Hawks Nest holiday park, an hour's drive north of Newcastle, follows the completion of the stage one park improvements in December 2023.
The $5-million stage one refurbishment included 14 new contemporary cabins with solar power and recycled rainwater.
The cabins feature recycled timber batten screens and flooring, plantation-grown plywood interiors and materials that withstand coastal weather conditions.
Two of the cabins are accessible with ramps and all-access bathrooms, and six are dog-friendly with lockable enclosed decks.
Reflections chief executive officer Nick Baker said the second stage of improvements at Reflections Hawks Nest would make the park a sought-after location, alongside its nearby sister park at Reflections Jimmys beach.
"Whether camping at a powered or unpowered site, or staying in one of our premium cabins, guests will have access to this heated pool year-round and be able to enjoy new amenities and native gardens which are beautifully landscaped, all near Bennetts beach," Mr Baker said.
"We know that the pool at Jimmys beach is a highlight for many of our guests and we're really thrilled to offer the same option at Hawks Nest, particularly in peak periods."
Set for completion in early 2025, the pool is 7.7-metres wide and 18-metres in length, shaped like a bow tie and with a long underwater bench on one side.
