Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

Former PM leaps to Hunter's defence at upcoming sector conference

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd will headline the Hunter Defence Conference. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd will headline the Hunter Defence Conference. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Let's play a word association game; when you think "Hunter economy", what springs to mind?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.