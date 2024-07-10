Wastewater testing reveals spike in ice, cocaine use

Newcastle council says New Lambton sports fields are the only available site for the city's proposed new basketball stadium after investigating, but ruling out, the former Shortland tip as a location. Michael Parris reports. An application for the Hunter Indoor Sports Centre on the ovals along Turton Road has been met with fierce backlash from nearby residents, Lambton High School parents and the sports clubs that use the fields.
In alarming news, the cost of living crisis appears to have had no effect upon recreational drug consumption, according to the latest wastewater monitoring report. Damon Cronshaw reports the amount of methylampetamine, commonly known as ice, detected in wastewater has soared in region areas, while cocaine use more than doubled.
The latest batch of NAPLAN data has been released. Alanna Tomazin reports that while it shows that although students within the seat of Newcastle are performing above the state average, those in the surrounding electorates are struggling. Charlestown and Wallsend were on par with the rest of NSW, while Swansea, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, Maitland, Cessnock and Upper Hunter were all below the state average.
