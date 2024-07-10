Wastewater testing reveals spike in ice, cocaine use

The latest batch of NAPLAN data has been released. Alanna Tomazin reports that while it shows that although students within the seat of Newcastle are performing above the state average, those in the surrounding electorates are struggling. Charlestown and Wallsend were on par with the rest of NSW, while Swansea, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, Maitland, Cessnock and Upper Hunter were all below the state average.