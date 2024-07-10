Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Wastewater testing reveals spike in ice, cocaine use

July 11 2024 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle council says New Lambton sports fields are the only available site for the city's proposed new basketball stadium after investigating, but ruling out, the former Shortland tip as a location. Michael Parris reports. An application for the Hunter Indoor Sports Centre on the ovals along Turton Road has been met with fierce backlash from nearby residents, Lambton High School parents and the sports clubs that use the fields.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.